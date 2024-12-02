High school in Newark celebrates success on football field and in classroom

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high school in Newark's South Ward is experiencing a remarkable string of recent achievements, both in the classroom and on the football field.

On Wednesday the Malcolm X Shabazz Bulldogs will take to the field to compete for the first time ever for a state championship.

The game will feature Rumson-Fair Haven and Malcolm X Shabazz of Newark.

The team has won its last six games on the road, a major milestone.

The success comes at the same time as the school's enrollment is surging, its graduation rate increasing - from 58 to 70 percent since 2021 - and more students are heading to college.

Some are crediting the school's new principal, Atiba Buckman, and athletic director for the string of successes.

Buckman, a Brooklyn native, understands the challenges facing inner-city public schools.

"I think a lot of it was people moving from the neighborhood, stereotypes around the southward, things of that nature," Buckman said.

Shabazz was once near historic lows with only 170 students and poor attendance, now the student body is near 600 and growing.

Every student must take the SAT and dozens of students scored over 1000.

"I like the environment, and I like the way the teachers push me to do my best," Senior Jazmine Washington said.

Jazmine received extra support, took classes on Sunday and scored a 1310 on her SAT.

Jazmine wants to attend Princeton.

Shabazz has become a school that stresses a whole family approach.

"We know everyone by name, staff members really do take kids home, they really do, because they're here until 6, 7 in the evening. The building is open 7 days a week," Buckman said.

Public schools in inner cities have lost students because of the growth of charter schools and private schools recruiting the best athletes.

Now those students are returning home.

Zaiden McDonald plays cornerback on the football team, with his work in class and on the field, he is looking at schools like Stanford and Ohio State.

"I'm taking AP lit, all these kids see that and they're very inspired and motivated and we also try to lead the school as well," McDonald said.

Omari Gaines, on the football team, is going to Stanford in the fall.

"My parents are always just always preach student first, athlete second so it really wasn't hard to transition into high school," Gaines said.

The coaches take the responsibility of helping young people become productive in life, not just on the field.

"I will sacrifice wins in order for my players to understand the importance of academics," Shabazz football coach, Naz Oliver said.

Shabazz is the only inner city school going for a championship and it could be Newark's first.

