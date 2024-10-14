Hispanic and Latin American Heritage: Nonprofits making a difference

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV presents a range of community-service organizations serving the Hispanic community in the metropolitan area.

Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education

This Bronx-based organization's mission is "to enrich and elevate youth, families, and communities through arts, culture, and education."

The Committee for Hispanic Children & Families

The CHCF "strengthens the support system and continuum of learning for children and youth."

Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ

The chamber's mission "is to promote New Jersey businesses' continued growth and development."

Centro de Amigos

The center is "a minority, woman-owned Adult Social Day Center focusing on the needs of the Hispanic and Latino population of Haverstraw, NY and Rockland County."

Hispanic Federation

The federation "seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families, and strengthen Latino institutions."

