Ransomware attack closes Hoboken city hall, impacts services

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a cyber ransomware attack on the city of Hoboken on Wednesday.

Because of the attack, City Hall was closed for the day and all online city services were suspended, officials said.

Municipal Court has been cancelled

Even street sweeping was suspended.

All other parking regulations remain in effect.

Waste collection and recreation programs were continuing as scheduled.

The Hoboken Police Department is working with city administration and the IT department to investigate the attack and how to best restore services safely.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.