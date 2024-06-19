5 masked men attack graduation guest at Hofstra; 2 injured: Academy Charter High School

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were slashed by a group of masked men at Hofstra University on Long Island on Wednesday.

The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. at the university's David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A high school graduation ceremony was going on at the time of the attack.

Academy Charter High School says that at the conclusion of the graduation program, as families were leaving the building, five masked men attacked a guest, who attended the ceremony, outside the building.

The guest was slashed in the leg, and a student who intervened was slashed in the ear.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources told Eyewitness News that one person is in serious condition, and another is in stable condition.

The school says they believe the incident was related to a domestic dispute.

No further details have been provided, and it's unclear if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

