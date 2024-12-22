Holiday travel crush underway; what to expect on area roads and at airports

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The holiday travel rush is well underway.

Officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey predict a record-setting travel period between now and January 2nd.

They are warning people to expect heavy traffic and longer wait times at airports.

The Port Authority says 8.6 million vehicles are expected on Tri-State area roads and bridges.

And for those flying, officials are anticipating 5.2 million travelers at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty International airports.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Sunday and Monday.

Eyewitness News spoke with travelers at LaGuardia, who shared how they were handling the crowds.

And in an unfortunate development for those traveling by train, Amtrak announced Sunday morning that service was suspended between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia due to downed wires.

