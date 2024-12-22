Amtrak service suspended between New York and Philadelphia

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amtrak service has been suspended between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia due to downed overhead wires.

Amtrak says repair crews are on the scene.

Service was originally expected to resume by 10am Sunday. That has now been pushed back until noon.

Amtrak issued the following statement:

"Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL."

The suspension comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year ahead of the Christmas holiday.

