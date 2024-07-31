  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Human remains found near shopping area in East Garden City: Police

WABC logo
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 1:03AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

EAST GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in East Garden City, Long Island near the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Police said they received a call just before 2:20 p.m. for possible human remains in the wooded area near 700 Dibblee Drive.

When police arrived, they found an abandoned encampment and human remains.

The homicide squad and medical examiner removed the body from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW