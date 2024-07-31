Human remains found near shopping area in East Garden City: Police

EAST GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in East Garden City, Long Island near the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Police said they received a call just before 2:20 p.m. for possible human remains in the wooded area near 700 Dibblee Drive.

When police arrived, they found an abandoned encampment and human remains.

The homicide squad and medical examiner removed the body from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

