31-year-old man to be arraigned after woman's body found in suitcase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- The family of 31-year-old Seikaya Jones, the woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Suffolk County, had some closure after the man responsible was arrested Friday night.

31-year-old Ronald Schroeder was arrested at Penn Station on an outstanding warrant. He is expected to be arraigned in court Saturday.

Jones' remains were discovered near a building on Nassau Road in Huntington Tuesday.

She was seen on surveillance video walking through the halls of that same building.

Family members say they reported her as a missing person on August 16.

Jones' mother, Yolanda Terrell, said she had been searching for her daughter and only found out about the discovery of her body after watching the news.

"I'm looking and I'm looking and I can't find her and I come back from vacation and I see on the news that my daughter is in a (explicative) suitcase," she said.

Schroder has been charged with concealment of a human corpse with other charges likely pending.

