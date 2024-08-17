New York City beaches closed to swimmers due to rip current risk from Ernesto

Marcus Solis has the latest from Coney Island.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows the impact of Ernesto as wind and waves batter the island of Bermuda.

While the storm won't hit us directly, its effects might still be felt some 500 miles away.

NYC Parks and the National Park Service announced that all beaches in Brooklyn and Queens will be closed today due to possibly life-threatening conditions.

Officials in other parts of our area warning people to be careful.

"Our primary focus is keeping New Yorkers safe, so as the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto approach New York City, we are closing our ocean-facing beaches in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend to protect New Yorkers from dangerous rip currents," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Storm preparation at area beaches has also commenced ahead of Ernesto's impact.

Crews could be seen reinforcing beaches with mounds of sand to protect from erosion. There is concern that waves generated by Ernesto could destroy area beaches.

"We can get sea water coming into the beachfront, so those are the biggest concerns for us -- especially in our low-lying areas," Jeffrey Mason, Director at Jones Beach State Park, told Eyewitness News.

Meanwhile, beaches on Long Island have not been closed for swimming but officials advise beachgoers to stay aware and be careful.

