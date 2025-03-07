Lawyer to file arguments testing DOJ's motion to dismiss Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case will be back in court Friday as a lawyer is set to weigh in on whether a judge should agree to the Justice Department's request to drop charges.

The case continues to complicate Adams' bid for re-election with more candidates throwing their hats into the ring in recent days.

The deadline Judge Dale Ho set for written arguments to be submitted is Friday, and they are expected to be released by independent lawyer Paul Clement.

The judge is still deciding on whether to drop the charges at the request of the Justice Department that still loom over Mayor Adams.

Clement, who was a solicitor general under the Bush administration, will present his arguments.

Ho said the appointment was necessary to reach a decision after Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove defended the request. Bove said they came too close to Adams' reelection campaign and would distract the mayor from assisting the Trump administration's law and order priorities.

Lawyers for Adams had asked the judge, for the dismissal of the charges with prejudice, meaning they could not be refiled.

Meanwhile, while Mayor Adams' legal fate weighs in the balance, he has quite the task over the next few months, fending off a number of mayoral candidates who hope to deny him another four years inside city hall.

Many of them have highlighted his legal woes and closeness to the Trump administration, while Mayor Adams once again is on the defense.

"In spite of all that I've gone through personally, I've been able to move forward the agenda of this city. And so the only game you are guaranteed to lose is the game you forfeit by getting out of the game," Mayor Adams said.

While Mayor Adams maintains his innocence, he believes he can still lead.

It's important to note, the judge also wanted to know from the independent lawyer, the legal standard for dismissing charges and under what circumstances additional procedural steps need to be taken.

