Firefighters, first responders to box for charity in 2nd annual International Battle of the Badges

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters from around the world are putting on their boxing gloves once again for the International Battle of the Badges.

There's a lot of pride heading into the second edition of the charity event, according to FDNY Boxing Club President Bobby McGuire.

"We have firefighters coming in from London, West Yorkshire, all over Ireland, as close as Yonkers, we have Denver, Atlanta, Massachusetts State Police," McGuire said.

The event raises money for Tunnels to Towers and will take place inside what's considered the "mecca" of boxing: Madison Square Garden.

Captain Michael Fiore, who has been with New York's Bravest for nearly two decades, was in the ring last year.

"It's a huge stage, a stage that I never thought I'd be on, so it's exciting at the end of the day a great, great experience," Fiore said.

Active-duty firefighters and EMS first responders make up the members of the FDNY Boxing Club. Members train year round on their own time, and say their ability to work calmly under pressure on the job helps them in the ring.

For the first time, sanitation workers will be taking part in this year's competition, which will feature three women's boxing matches.

Tara Iannotti of the FDNY will go head-to-head with an athlete from Atlanta Police Department's SWAT team. Iannotti tells Eyewitness News she's up for the challenge.

"I've always loved boxing, and then I got roped into sparing and then fighting, so here I am," Iannotti said.

Competition will kick off under the lights at the Madison Square Garden boxing area at 7 p.m. on Friday.

