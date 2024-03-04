FDNY Boxing Club gearing up for inaugural 'International Battle of the Badges'

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY Boxing Club are punching and drilling their way towards the first-ever "International Battle of the Badges" charity event in March.

The event, taking place at Madison Square Garden, will have 13 firefighters step in the ring benefiting the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

Athletes from right up the road in Yonkers to as far away as Ireland will be participating.

"You guys had better bring it man," said Julian Gonzalez, FDNY Boxing Club and Queens native. "You guys better bring it because we're hungry, hungry for this."

"It's very rewarding because we have guys who have never been in the ring before and we have guys who have been doing it for years, and to see them all come together as a team is kind of special," said Bobby McGuire, President, FDNY Boxing Club.

The FDNY Boxing Team trains at Victory Boxing in Midtown, but getting ready for the event takes time and dedication.

"We work 24-hour shifts a couple days a week, so sometimes it's hard to fit in the training," said James Gennari, an FDNY Boxing Team member. "But we make sure we do it."

Tickets for the event are on sale at FDNYboxing.org.

Last year, the FDNY Boxing Club raised $100,000 for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

