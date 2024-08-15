  • Watch Now
Hoboken park temporarily closed after body found

Thursday, August 15, 2024 2:30PM
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway in Hoboken after a body was found.

There is a big police presence at Maxwell Place Park on Thursday morning.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

