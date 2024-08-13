Italian Air Force jets fly over New York City in a colorful display

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The Italian Air Force's aerobatics team, Frecce Tricolori, flew over New York City in a colorful display in the skies on Monday.

The famous Frecce Tricolori flew over the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty in a 10-jet formation formation, leaving trails of their signature green, white and red smoke.

The spectacle also took to the skies in Philadelphia on Monday as part of its North American tour.

The team recently had a performance at the New York International Air Show.

They are touring in North America for the first time in over 30 years.

The next stop is the Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland on August 24.

