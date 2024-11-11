Jennings Creek Wildfire scorches 3,000 acres in NY, NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The fight continues against a raging wildfire that sparked in New Jersey on Saturday, and then spread into New York.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire has scorched more than 3,000 acres so far.

The fire is blamed for the death of a New York State Parks employee.

New York State Police identified the 18-year-old as Dariel Vasquez, an employee of the New York State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department.

Officials say he was hit by a tree while working with firefighters.

The Orange County executive says the loss made fighting the fire especially difficult.

The East Ramapo Central School District told Eyewitness News that Vasquez was a graduate of the Class of 2024. In a statement, Superintendent Anthony DiCarlo said, in part, "At Ramapo High School, Dariel was a dedicated student and a gifted athlete - a leader among his classmates and teammates. We send our thoughts and condolences to Dariel's family during this difficult time."

"We had grief counselors on station here last night. It was a very difficult night last night and then waking up to the fire making advances didn't make anything better," added Neuhaus.

A Go-Fund-Me campaign in the fallen volunteer firefighter's name has, so far, raised more than $45,000.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued the following statement regarding the wildfire an Vasquez's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our New York State Parks employees while responding to a wildfire in Orange County yesterday. My prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines. New York is battling multiple wildfires due to the dry conditions we are currently facing. Our State employees are working around the clock to protect our communities and we are keeping them close in our thoughts as they put their lives on the line to stop the spread of these wildfires."

Meanwhile, officials say the fire is just 10 percent contained with 25 structures in danger of being destroyed.

The Passaic fire, now called the Jennings Creek Wildfire, started burning over the weekend near West Milford. The fire later spread into Greenwood Lake New York, a village in Orange County.

Both the New Jersey and New York forest fire services are joining forces to tackle the wildfires burning in Passaic County, NJ, and Orange County, NY.

"We had about 40 homes and residents that moved out voluntarily, we really didn't have to encourage them too much because they saw out their window a major firestorm coming their way," said Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus.

But crews are severely undermanned as most are just volunteer firefighters.

Despite the lack of efficient help, efforts to protect nearby homes continued through the weekend and into Monday morning.

Local businesses on Sunday night were quiet.

"I've never seen nothing like this," said Patricia Sampayo, who works in Greenwood Lake.

Sunday night's light rain was welcome, but not enough to offset the drought conditions or soak the ground. The fire has gotten into the roots of the trees, and can spread underground.

Overnight rain helped the situation but showers didn't arrive early enough to prevent people from packing up to safety.

"Its like putting a bandaid on something. It will help, any kind of wet will help but the forest does not look great for the next couple of days. It looks dry. It looks not so humid. We'll take any water we get and we certainly need a lot of it," Thomas Howley, Greenwood Lake mayor, told Eyewitness News.

A burnban has been in place since October 29 and officials continue to urge residents to not start fires oir use grills.

Since October 1, Donnelly says the NJ Forest Fire Service has responded to 537 wildfires that have burned 4,500 acres in total across the state. In the same time frame, there have been 60 wildfires in New York that have collectively burned more than 2,100 acres, according to Oldroyd.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY WILDFIRES

Weather conditions on Friday and Saturday were prime for these types of fires to occur. It's extremely dry, windy, and there's low humidity. The Red Flag Warnings have expired as some rain is expected on Sunday.

Stage 3 fire restrictions are in effect statewide, which prohibits all fires unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

"We ask that the public please use common sense. We ask that they certainly don't discard any cigarette butts, any other smoking or burning material," said Shawn Judy, the assistant forest fire warden for the NJ Forest Fire Service.

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.

Smoke from the wildfires also impacted air quality in New York City, which was dealing with its own brush fires.

Raegan Medgie reports from the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

