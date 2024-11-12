Jennings Creek Wildfire burns thousands of acres along NY, NJ border

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Jennings Creek Wildfire continues to grow along the New York-New Jersey border on Tuesday.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the fire had burned 2,700 acres in New York and 5,000 acres overall.

Hochul said the brush fire is one of 11 burning across the state and conditions remain dire.

She issued as statewide burn ban starting on Wednesday.

"It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time. Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts." she said.

A burn ban is already in place in New Jersey.

The Jennings Creek fire started burning in Orange County, New York, and Passaic County, New Jersey over the weekend.

The fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

Fire crews met significant challenges on Tuesday due to wind gusts forecast up to 35 mph.

In New Jersey where 3,500 acres had burned, flames threatened 2 residential structures and 8 other structures in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

No structures were currently threatened on the New York side, Hochul said Tuesday afternoon.

In order to find and fight the fires, crews are navigating a maze of country roads, lakes, and steep hills amid dense forests. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking a potential danger.

"Beneath the surface leaf litter that falls off the trees, that stuff is bone dry," Bryan Gallagher, a forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said at a media briefing. "So right now you get a little bit of rain that puts that surface fire out. But if it's in the duff it's going to stay there. It's going to smolder like a cigar until it gets dry enough and then that fire can pop up again."

A firefighting helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons (1,325 liters) at a time was being used to help combat the Jennings Creek fire. The National Guard deployed two Black Hawk helicopters for water drops, Gov. Hochul said.

Another update was expected later Tuesday afternoon.

