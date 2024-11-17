Some residents being asked to evacuate near Greenwood Lake fire

WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- Some residents in Warwick, New York were asked to voluntarily evacuate on Saturday as the Greenwood Lake Brush Fire continues to burn.

The Village of Greenwood Lake said in a Facebook post that residents on Edgemere Avenue were requested to evacuate.

Residents north of 42 Edgemere may evacuate by their vehicles, while residents from 32 to 42 Edgemere were being provided transportation.

The evacuation site is the Greenwood Lake Middle School at 1247 Lakes Rd. Pets are welcome at the shelter.

Residents would have enough time to leave, officials said, but more fire apparatus would be moving in the area.

Residents of Wah Ta Wah continue to be on watch. They have been advised to be prepared and await further instructions.

Officials say significant progress has been made to contain the fire, reporting that the blaze has been 75% contained on the New Jersey side.

Firefighters were getting closer Friday to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze.

The fire, named the Jennings Creek blaze, was 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70% contained on the Orange County, New York side.

It had burned 7 1/2 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) across the two states, although New York officials said that number was likely to increase somewhat in coming days.

Officials feared this weekend's stronger winds could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control.

The forecast does not call for rain until Thursday, and firefighters said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.

The fire claimed the life of an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter, Dariel Vasquez.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

