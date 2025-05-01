Several injured in fire at laundromat that spread to apartments in Jersey City

Crystal Cranmore has the latest in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Multiple residents were pulled from an apartment building fire in Jersey City.

The fire appears to have started in a Summit Avenue laundromat just after 3 a.m.

Fire and smoke quickly engulfed the apartments just above the location.

Victims were removed from the second and third floors in frantic rescue attempts, according to fire officials.

At least two adults and two children were injured in the fire, in cardiac or respiratory arrest.

They were taken to Jersey City Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Two firefighters are being treated for burns.

The fire has been mostly extinguished and firefighters are searching the structure for hot spots.