Firefighters battle Jersey City blaze in bitter cold

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Big flames and thick black smoke could be seen shooting from a building in Jersey City on Thursday morning.

Firefighters battled the intense flames in the bitter cold at a building on Pacific Avenue around 4 a.m.

The two-story building contains a pizzeria and a cigar store on the ground floor and three apartments above.

Officials say there was a heavy fire from the pizzeria that went into the apartments and into the cockloft, causing the roof to start collapsing.

Crews had to saw through the roof of the building to get a better angle while trying to contain the flames.

There is no word yet on what exactly caused the fire.

So far there were no reports of any injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting with relocating two adults, one child and one dog.

