Jersey City Police Activity League brings the holidays to local youth in sponsored shopping spree

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Wednesday, the Jersey City Police Activity League hosted 50 local children for a holiday shopping spree.

'Shop with a PAL' was sponsored by KidCity, who donated $200 for each child to spend on holiday items and toys.

The event was a part of the organization's 'PAL Cember to Remember' initiative, providing Jersey City children with holiday experiences and celebrations throughout December.

The non-profit has been in the community since 1977, pioneering efforts to safeguard and care for Jersey City's youth.

The organization's broad contributions serve almost 200 kids each week.

