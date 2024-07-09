Rep. Jerry Nadler reaffirms support for President Joe Biden's reelection

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York is reaffirming that he "strongly supports" President Joe Biden's reelection.

Nadler was among a handful of House Democratic leaders who urged Biden relinquish his spot at the top of the party's ticket during a private call Sunday.

But that does not mean he is not supporting the nominee and released the following statement:

"I'm not going to comment on private conversations, but I truly believe that President Joe Biden has been a transformational president whose first-term accomplishments are nothing short of historic. He has overseen record breaking job growth and the passage of major pieces of progressive legislation that will change the face of our economy for generations to come, all while guiding us through a pandemic and managing several international conflicts. President Biden stated this morning that he will continue to be our nominee for president and I strongly support him. Moreover, if we're going to defeat Donald Trump in November we must move past the distractions and put the focus of this election squarely where it belongs: on Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

The statement on Tuesday comes after Biden penned a lengthy letter to Democrats, saying it is time for the party to come together to beat Trump.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," Biden said in part. "We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

Nadler declined multiple times to clarify his position during an unrelated event on the west side on Monday.

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year.

