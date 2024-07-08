Parkinson's expert visited White House 8 times in 8 months, met with Biden's doctor

The White House will not confirm if he was advising on the president's care.

Lawmakers are returning from their Fourth of July holiday, as more Democrats raise concerns about President Biden's candidacy.

An expert on Parkinson's disease visited the White House eight times over an eight-month span between last July and March of this year, including one visit with the president's personal physician, according to the White House visitor logs.

The doctor, Kevin Cannard, is a neurologist and "movement disorders specialist" who works at Walter Reed. According to the logs, prior to July of 2023 he had only visited the White House once in November of 2022.

The White House will not confirm if he was advising on the president's personal care, saying only in a statement "a wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds."

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 7, 2024, after returning from a trip to Pennsylvania. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As part of his annual exam, the president was evaluated by a neurologist who found no signs of Parkinson's, according to the summary released in February.

"An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy," the report states.

The president has been adamant that his doctors have not recommended any cognitive testing, insisting in an exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he passes a cognitive test every day.

The New York Times first reported the number of Cannard's visits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.