Justin Timberlake's attorney will appear in court on singer's DWI charges in Sag Harbor

SAG HARBOR (WABC) -- A court hearing is scheduled for Friday following pop singer Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

His attorney is expected to attend Sag Harbor Village Justice Court.

Police say last month, Timberlake, 43, drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic.

Surveillance video shows captured Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor before the arrest.

Surveillance video captured Justin Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor shortly before his arrest for a DWI.

Authorities said they saw Timberlake driving a 2025 BMW on Madison Street when he failed to stop and failed to maintain his lane of travel. When police pulled him over they said Timberlake "was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition."

According to the criminal complaint, police determined Timberlake was driving drunk, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath. He also had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the complaint said.

Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink, according to the criminal complaint. Court documents also note Timberlake refused to take a chemical test three times.

The singer was reportedly having dinner with friends at The American Hotel and was pulled over shortly after leaving.

He is currently on the road with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His next concert dates are in Poland.

His attorney released the following statement last month, vowing to defend Timberlake:

"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

