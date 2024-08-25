Up Close: Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president

On this episode of Up Close, a look back at the Democratic National Convention and what's ahead in the race for president.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The democratic transition is official.

President Biden has passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris.

She accepted the party's nomination at this past week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Democrats who had worried about Biden have quickly rallied for his vice president.

One of the people Mr. Biden met with before ending his re-election bid was New York's senior U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

He is also the Senate Majority Leader and worked with Harris as vice president and when she was in the Senate.

We also talk to former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christie Todd Whitman.

