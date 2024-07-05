Kiddie coaster derails during carnival in Dobbs Ferry, Westchester County

DOBBS FERRY, Westchester County (WABC) -- There were some frightening moments at a carnival in Westchester County Thursday when part of a ride came off its tracks.

A young child was shaken up in the accident.

The investigation into how this happened is underway.

The small rollercoaster started to come off of the tracks at the waterfront park in Dobbs Ferry at around 4 p.m.

Adults ran to hold the Orient Express kiddie coaster up where it had derailed to prevent the children onboard from getting hurt.

Onboard at the time was a 5-year-old girl in the front and a mother with a younger child in the back.

Those in attendance say they didn't hear any loud noises but noticed when the coaster came to a sudden, abrupt stop.

"It stopped and that's when it started to tip," said Jeffrey Schumacher, a Good Samaritan. "So, I ran over with about five or six other guys and just stood there holding it up. And then, eventually, some workers started to come over."

The rides were taken out of commission, but the concessions at the carnival remained open. The rides were inspected by the state labor commission on July 3, when the carnival was set up. They will have to be reinspected before running again.

The carnival rides are by Shamrock Rides and Amusements based out of Milton, NY.

So far, there is no comment from ownership.

The 5-year-old girl was assessed and stabilized at the scene and released with no injuries.

