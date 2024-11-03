Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey among those expected at Harris campaign concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The Harris campaign has announced which performers will be in attendance for a massive Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2024.

Kamala Harris' campaign is hosting the concert, which is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday.

The event is expected to have performances or remarks by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The vice president is also said to be among the attendees.

Crews were building the stage at the foot of the Museum of Art on Thursday, and top brass from the Philadelphia Police Department were surveying the site.

"It will be covered with both police officers in uniform - from local, state, and federal partners - and also have some plain clothes officers in the area as well to make sure we have a safe event and no issues," said Chief Inspector John Przepiorka. "We have our Thanksgiving Day Parade, we have our Made in America concert here, July 4th celebration, so this is an area we use frequently and that we staff it well."

The event is reminiscent of 2016 when then-candidate Hillary Clinton held her final rally on independence Mall. Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen were there, as well as former presidents Obama and Clinton.

The Harris campaign sent an email to supporters Thursday announcing the get out the vote concert. Supporters were given a private link with a note that an RSVP is required.

This planned rally though is another example of the big focus on Pennsylvania. Harris held six events in the swing state in October.

Former President Trump held 12, his campaign also noting the importance of the commonwealth and the 19 electoral votes up for grabs.

Voters say living in this battleground state can be both exciting and exhausting.

"It can be tiring. I think the commercials and texts wear you out," Jim Leonard said.

"It's just a reflection of how dynamic the city is and diverse it is, especially when you think about the local surrounding suburbs and everything," J Johnson said.

Trump has yet to announce his plans for the eve of the election.

