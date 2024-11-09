Suspicious package in Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport prompts temporary evacuation

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Eyewitness News
Saturday, November 9, 2024 1:34PM
EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A suspicious package prompted a temporary evacuation of LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B Saturday morning.

Port Authority police responded around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious package in a non-public area of Terminal B.

As a precaution, officials asked travelers who had not gone through TSA Security yet to wait outside the terminal as the bomb squad investigated the incident.

According to the Port Authority, the NYPD Bomb Squad has since cleared the package and passengers who were asked to leave are being allowed to re-enter the terminal.

An official told ABC News that the suspicious package went through security screening when TSA flagged the package.

Due to the situation, there were also delays on several MTA bus lines near the airport. The MTA says commuters should allow additional travel time to get to their destinations.

