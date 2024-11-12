LGBTQ+ groups invited to march in Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day Parade for 1st time in 60 years

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- For the first time ever, the Pride Center of Staten Island will be allowed to march in the Richmond County St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade committee, for the first time in 60 years, announced Tuesday it will allow LGBTQ+ groups to march in Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Pride Center of Staten Island released a statement saying they are honored to be invited to march in the parade.

"This event is a time-honored tradition that brings people together from all walks of life to celebrate Irish culture, and we are excited to be part of this vibrant community celebration," said Carol Bullock, Executive Director for Pride Center of Staten Island.

The committee said the group has been invited to march in the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 2, 2025 and the invitation was extended by new leadership of the committee that was installed on Oct. 30.

"The Parade Committee is entrusted with ensuring the focus of the parade remains upon Saint Patrick, the history, traditions, culture, and faith of the Irish people. In this endeavor, the leadership of the Pride Center has assured the Parade Committee that they are ready to provide support to the Parade in fulfilling this obligation," the group said in a statement. "It is not lost on the Parade Committee how controversial this event has become. The end to this controversy is to the benefit of the Committee, the Pride Center, and the greater Staten Island community."

Lucy Yang reports members of the LGBTQ community on Staten Island are vowing to continue fighting after being denied a chance to march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.