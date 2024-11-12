Elementary school in Hempstead hosts annual winter coat drive to give back to families in need

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- An elementary school in Hempstead on Tuesday threw its annual event to help families in need throughout the community.

Jackson Main Elementary School hosted its winter coat drive for all to attend.

"This is good," said 10-year-old Dulce Maria Gonzales. "It's a good idea."

The giveaway -- a project launched back in 2020 by then 12-year-old Alana Mitnick -- provides hats, scarves, coats, sweaters, backpacks and school supplies to those in need as the begins to get colder.

"It's like shopping," said Mitnick, a Planview-Old Bethpage High School student. "You have a certain amount of items that you need to take. You have different colors and different sizes. Everything for whatever you might need."

The annual event takes months of planning as teachers and students heap tables with winter clothing and other necessities, according to Todd Mitnick, Alana's father.

Mitnick is a teacher at Jackson Main Elementary School

"I understand what they're going through," said Todd Mitnick. Some with the hardships and things like that and I think now with the holidays coming up and everything, it's just a positive thing that can have."

Many students and parents left with a full bag load, which they are greatly appreciative of.

"Its beneficial," acknowledged Keyona Snead. "It's a blessing."

Jackson Main Elementary School principal Richard Brown told Eyewitness News the school plans on extending the giveaway in the future to multiple buildings.

Anything left in terms of donations will be given to a teacher's church.

"I'm so proud of my daughter," said Todd Mitnick. "I think she appreciates what she does and she just has a kind heart."

