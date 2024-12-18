Lithium-ion battery legislation expected to pass into law in upcoming budget

Congressional leaders say bipartisan legislation to create a national safety standard for lithium-ion batteries will pass into law in the upcoming budget bill.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a major step toward eradicating one of the fastest-growing causes of preventable and deadly fires.

The FDNY says cheaply-made batteries, often used in e-bikes and scooters have resulted in 929 fires in the city and 33 deaths since 2019.

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker applauded the news on Tuesday night, saying the legislation will save lives.

Tucker issued a statement saying, in part,

"For the last three years, the FDNY has been sounding the alarm about the dangers of uncertified lithium-ion batteries. We have worked tirelessly to stop the injuries, deaths, and extraordinarily dangerous fires that have become all too common with these devices.

"Tuesday night, Congress took a major step towards passing a bill that will help prevent unregulated and uncertified batteries from entering the country, and New York, by requiring the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to create a national safety standard for these batteries. It will allow the CPSC to issue recalls for unsafe devices and conduct enforcement of uncertified batteries coming in through our ports."

