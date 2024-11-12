Harlem Holiday Lights celebration streaming live Tuesday, Nov. 19

Watch the parade live right here at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, or wherever you stream abc7NY

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holiday spirit will fill 125th Street once again for the annual Harlem Holiday Lights celebration.

The parade of lights will take place on Tuesday, November 19 along 125th Street stretching from Fifth Avenue to Marginal Street on the East River.

You can watch the parade right here as ABC 7 New York will stream the Harlem Holiday Lights celebration live starting at 6:00 p.m.

The theme for this year's event is "Dance! Harlem's Heartbeat," paying tribute to Harlem's storied history of dance and highlighting its global reach and contributions to arts, culture and history.

The celebration will offer a little something for everybody, from karaoke, trivia and giveaways, in addition to the parade.

Taking part in this year's event as the grand marshal will be American Ballet Theatre's Principal Dancer Misty Copeland.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. You can find more information about the parade online.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of Harlem Holiday Lights.

You can watch the celebration live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 right here on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

