'Live With Kelly and Mark' hosts celebrate new season of historic morning talk show

Joelle Garguilo speaks with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos before the new season begins on September 3.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Emmy-winning duo is back for a new season of their hit talk show, 'Live with Kelly & Mark.'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos headline the morning talk show that has been running since 1983 under many hosts. While Ripa has been on the show since 2001, Consuelos joined her in 2023.

With season 37 just around the corner, the real-life married couple reflected on their first season together as co-hosts.

Consuelos spoke about his favorite moments, saying, "I love the holiday show. Yeah. Looking back at all the photos of the kids growing up here on the show. I like the Oscar show as well."

Ripa spoke about the 'Twins' show, an episode where they brought in many adult pairs of identical twins.

"I'm obsessed with the adult twins," Ripa said. "It's been a life-long obsession. I was on an airplane with a pair of adult twins recently, and I did not know they were twins. I thought it was the same woman over and over again. And I was like, wow. I mean, she has a weak bladder. No, it was her and her twin sister."

The duo shared what viewers should look forward to this upcoming season, including a Halloween show where Consuelos's acting skills will be put to good use, and a Guinness World Record Week where they will attempt to set a world record on air.

The season 37 premiere of 'Live with Kelly and Mark' premieres on Tuesday, September 3, on ABC.