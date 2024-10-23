16-year-old found with loaded gun in backpack at Brooklyn school: police

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn was accused of bringing a gun to school with him on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the teen left Tilden High School in East Flatbush during dismissal and then came back just after 4 p.m. with a loaded gun.

That's when a scanner found a .9mm gun in his backpack, according to police.

Officers spent the evening talking to the student.

So far, he has not been charged.

