Man shot near Long Beach LIRR train station during 'senior skip day'

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was shot in Long Beach after thousands of youths descended on the beach during what police believe was a "senior skip day."

The victim was shot near the LIRR station. He was expected to survive and two people were being questioned as of Friday morning.

The shooting came after nearly 3,000 people - most believed to be high school seniors cutting class in both Nassau County and Queens -- converged on the city' boardwalk by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Long Beach police saw fights and general misbehavior, including climbing onto lifeguard stands and on police cruisers, and called on Nassau County police for more officers.

After clearing the beach by 7 p.m., the crowds dispersed through the streets, and the victim was shot soon after.

LIRR then temporarily suspended service between Long Beach and Island Park. It has since been restored.

