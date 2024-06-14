Man shot near Long Beach LIRR train station

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Long Beach LIRR station on Thursday.

Long Beach Police say the victim, of unknown age, was shot before 8 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made, and there's no word yet on a motive.

The shooting has prompted a partial suspension of the Long Beach Branch of the LIRR between Long Beach and Island Park as police investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.