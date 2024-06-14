  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot near Long Beach LIRR train station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 2:59AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Long Beach LIRR station on Thursday.

Long Beach Police say the victim, of unknown age, was shot before 8 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made, and there's no word yet on a motive.

The shooting has prompted a partial suspension of the Long Beach Branch of the LIRR between Long Beach and Island Park as police investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW