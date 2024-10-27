Man charged with attacking officers, groping teen at Long Island mall

Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Man charged with attacking officers, groping teen at Long Island mall Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Man charged with attacking officers, groping teen at Long Island mall Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Man charged with attacking officers, groping teen at Long Island mall Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island charged a 30-year-old man with molesting a teenager and fighting with officers.

Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.

Investigators say Nunez fought with officers as they tried to arrest him.

One officer was hurt and taken to the hospital.

An investigation revealed Nunez allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl.

ALSO READ: NJ man shocked when bill for ambulance ride throws him into collections 2 years later

Nina Pineda has more.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.