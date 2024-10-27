Man charged with attacking officers, groping teen at Long Island mall

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island charged a 30-year-old man with molesting a teenager and fighting with officers.
Nassau County Police say Allan Nunez of Bayville was drunk and aggressive on Friday at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville.
Investigators say Nunez fought with officers as they tried to arrest him.
One officer was hurt and taken to the hospital.
An investigation revealed Nunez allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.