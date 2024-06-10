64-year-old woman assaulted as she slept in Levittown home invasion, police searching for suspect

LEVITTOWN (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect wanted in a Levittown home invasion and assault.
A 64-year-old woman reported that she was awakened out of her sleep after being hit in the face with an object.
The incident happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.
The suspect was apparently able to flee the home without being seen.
Meanwhile, the woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.