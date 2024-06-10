64-year-old woman assaulted as she slept in Levittown home invasion, police searching for suspect

LEVITTOWN (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect wanted in a Levittown home invasion and assault.

A 64-year-old woman reported that she was awakened out of her sleep after being hit in the face with an object.

The incident happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The suspect was apparently able to flee the home without being seen.

Meanwhile, the woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

