5 people found dead at home in Syosset

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Five people were found dead at a home on Long Island, officials say.

Police responded to the home on Wyoming Court in Syosset just before noon on Sunday.

Once police arrived at the home they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They later discovered the bodies of four people inside the home in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

