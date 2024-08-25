5 people found dead at home in Syosset

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Five people were found dead at a home on Long Island, officials say.
Police responded to the home on Wyoming Court in Syosset just before noon on Sunday.
Once police arrived at the home they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They later discovered the bodies of four people inside the home in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
