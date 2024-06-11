Volunteer firefighter riding motorcycle killed in hit-and-run in East Patchogue

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A series of hit-and-run crashes on Long Island have left three people dead over three weeks, with the latest tragedy coming Monday night in East Patchogue, where a young volunteer firefighter was killed while on a motorcycle.

Chris Hlavaty, 22, was a volunteer firefighter for two years at Hagerman Fire Department. Just last month he was honored as "Rookie of the Year."

But a hit-and-run crash at Rider Avenue and Main Street in Patchogue left a motorcyclist dead. The victim was the 22-year-old firefighter.

"A whirlwind of disbelief. It's waves of... I can't believe this is happening," said Hlavaty's step father Scott Hansen.

Hansen and Hlavaty's mother are both devastated.

"If he was here right now, I would say, 'I told you not to get the bike.' I begged him not to a get the bike," Janine Hlavaty said.

She says her son left work as an EMT truck driver on Monday night. Before heading home, he went to help his friend fix their car.

Chris's mother says she wishes could say how much she loves him.

"Don't leave me. He knew how much I loved him, and I knew how much he loved me," she said. "He left me without saying I love you, but he would say I love you so much."

Chris was a 2019 graduate of Sayreville High School. His dream was to be a firefighter and EMS. He wanted to go to college and was planning to join the National Guard next week.

"And now, it's just taken away," Chris's mother said. "Taken away in a split second and anybody that knew him is devastated."

His stepfather has a message for the hit-and-run driver.

"We're going to find you. They will find you. And you're going to have to face what you did and be held accountable," he said.

The vehicle, described as an older, dark-colored sedan, fled southbound on Rider Avenue.

