Woman found stabbed to death in Hempstead basement

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have a chilling murder mystery on their hands.

Investigators found a woman stabbed to death Saturday night at her home in Hempstead.

Officers went to the house on Botsford Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. and discovered the 29-year-old's body in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

