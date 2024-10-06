Woman found stabbed to death in Hempstead basement

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have a chilling murder mystery on their hands.
Investigators found a woman stabbed to death Saturday night at her home in Hempstead.
Officers went to the house on Botsford Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. and discovered the 29-year-old's body in the basement with multiple stab wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
