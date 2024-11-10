Police searching for man who murdered his father on Long Island

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in the murder of his father on Long Island.

Police say Matthew Zoll stabbed his father, 61-year-old Joseph Zoll early Saturday morning.

Officers found the victim at home in Rocky Point when they responded to a 911 call.

Detectives do not have a motive for the murder and say they do not think the suspect has access to a car.

