Long Island residents gather at Point Lookout for memorial for victims of September 11 attacks

Kristin Thorne Image
ByKristin Thorne WABC logo
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 10:53AM
September 11 memorial being held at Point Lookout
Kristin Thorne reports from Point Lookout on the memorial.

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Long Island residents planned to gather at Point Lookout on Wednesday morning for a solemn service commemorating September 11.

Nearly a quarter of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks lived on Long Island.

This annual beachfront event pays tribute to the men and women lost as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks, as well as recognizes the police officers, firefighters, first responders and volunteer heroes who saved countless lives on that day and in the days following.

There is a 30-foot steel beam from the Twin Towers along with a memorial wall to offer a constant place of solace for those still grieving.

----------

