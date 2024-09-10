September 11 survivor who escaped the North Tower remembers

"All of a sudden I hear a whooshing sound and an explosion," said Scott Diamond

Kemberly Richardson reports on Scott Diamond who has never been to the service held in Lower Manhattan in the years since 9/11.

Kemberly Richardson reports on Scott Diamond who has never been to the service held in Lower Manhattan in the years since 9/11.

Kemberly Richardson reports on Scott Diamond who has never been to the service held in Lower Manhattan in the years since 9/11.

Kemberly Richardson reports on Scott Diamond who has never been to the service held in Lower Manhattan in the years since 9/11.

WESTBURY, Nassau County (WABC) -- The September 11th memorial in Eisenhower Park on Long Island is a place for deep reflection.

It is where we found Scott Diamond.

"All of a sudden I hear a whooshing sound and an explosion," he said.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Scott was at his desk inside the North Tower when the first plane hit the building.

"I'm seeing debris raining down, flames and smoke coming out of the tower," he said.

In all of the years since the terror attack - now 23 - Scott has never been to the service held in Lower Manhattan.

As is the case for thousands of others who made it out alive, the emotional scars are deep.

Scott is now part of what he considers a forgotten group.

"I don't want to take anything away from the people who lost their lives or the first responders or any of those heroes, but we lived through it," he told me.

Scott will never forget taking the elevators to the 44th floor of Tower, then the endless stairs - and at one point an announcement saying the building was secure, everyone could return to their desks.

But Scott says he couldn't. Too many people were walking down.

Then at 9:03 a.m., Scott says, "the building shook, and the lights briefly went out. And the first thing that came to my mind was, I ain't going back to my desk."

Scott made it out, and while riding home on the LIRR a flood of emotions took over.

"Worry about the country, worried about what my family knew or didn't know," he said.

Scott says he hopes no one will ever forget the cowardly, evil attack - and remember how this country came together.

"They need to work towards never having something like this ever happen again," he said.

FOR MORE: Complete coverage of the September 11 remembrance

Names of victims are read during the commemoration ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.