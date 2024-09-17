Community, advocate groups speak out after Hindu temple vandalized in Melville, Long Island

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Muslim community and advocate groups are speaking out after a Hindu temple on Long Island was vandalized.

Suffolk police say threatening anti-Hindu messages were spray-painted on the driveway and sign at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville.

"I think it's disgusting," said Suffolk County District Attorney's Anti-Bias Council's Hassan Ahmed.

The damaged property was vandalized sometime between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

"We condemn this apparently bias-motivated vandalism and urge all community leaders to speak out against the rising bigotry that inevitably results in such attempts at religious intimidation," said CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher, Esq.

Nasher urged all houses of worship to refer to CAIR's Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety guide, which contains security advice applicable to institutions of all faiths.

"A temple like this is supposed to be a center of peace and a beacon for the community who comes and worships here and to our portrait that type of hate against them is the exact opposite of why people come here," added Ahmed.

Leaders of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir told Eyewitness News this vandalism has become a growing concern at places of worship not just on Long Island, but worldwide.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

