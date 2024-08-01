Suspect due in court in Lower East Side 4th of July crash that killed 4

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of driving into a crowd on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on the 4th of July is also expected in court Thursday.
Daniel Hyden, 44, was allegedly driving drunk when he plowed into a group of people at a barbeque, killing four people and injuring seven others.
It was on Jackson and Water Streets on the Fourth of July that a pickup truck barreled through a crowd of people celebrating, killing the victims and injuring nearly a dozen more.
The grief was still fresh as hundreds gathered to mourn and send well wishes at a vigil last month.
Hyden has been charged with numerous manslaughter offenses. He is being held without bail.
According to police, Hyden was driving on a suspended license for failing to answer a summons four times on three separate dates.
A law enforcement official estimates Hyden of South Brunswick, New Jersey, was driving at about 40 mph.
He crashed through two sets of fences before hitting the victims.
