Suspect due in court in Lower East Side 4th of July crash that killed 4

Daniel Hyden, 44, is due in court in connection with the 4th of July crash that killed four people.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man accused of driving into a crowd on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on the 4th of July is also expected in court Thursday.

Daniel Hyden, 44, was allegedly driving drunk when he plowed into a group of people at a barbeque, killing four people and injuring seven others.

It was on Jackson and Water Streets on the Fourth of July that a pickup truck barreled through a crowd of people celebrating, killing the victims and injuring nearly a dozen more.

The grief was still fresh as hundreds gathered to mourn and send well wishes at a vigil last month.

Hyden has been charged with numerous manslaughter offenses. He is being held without bail.

According to police, Hyden was driving on a suspended license for failing to answer a summons four times on three separate dates.

A law enforcement official estimates Hyden of South Brunswick, New Jersey, was driving at about 40 mph.

He crashed through two sets of fences before hitting the victims.

