The 1st suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested last September less than 2 weeks after the shooting

Second suspect arrested in shooting of woman killed during robbery on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A second suspect, who was taken into custody in South Carolina, has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a woman who was killed in front of her family outside her Lower East Side apartment last September.

The victim, Ying Zhu Liu, was shot and killed while defending her husband from an attempted robbery inside the apartment building on Market Street on September 9.

Police say two suspects followed the victim's husband into a condo building and into the elevator up to the eighth floor and tried to rob him.

Liu heard the commotion in the hallway, came outside of the apartment into the hallway with the couple's son and was shot in the face.

The suspects were able to get down from the eighth floor and out of the building with the man's phone and $100, according to sources.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and burglary less than two weeks later, but it wasn't until earlier this week that the second suspect was apprehended.

That suspect, identified as 19-year-old Joshua Bell, was taken into custody in South Carolina earlier this week and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

