16-year-old arrested after woman fatally shot in front of family during robbery on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a teen wanted in the shooting of a woman who was killed in front of her family outside her Lower East Side apartment last week.

The NYPD announced on Thursday that a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and burglary.

The shooting happened on Market Street just after 11 p.m. on September 9.

Police say two suspects followed a man into a condo building and into the elevator up to the eighth floor and tried to rob him.

The robbery was thwarted by the man's wife, Ying Zhu Liu, 57, who heard the commotion in the hallway. Liu apparently came outside of the apartment into the hallway with the couple's son and was shot in the face.

The suspects were able to get down from the eighth floor and out of the building with the man's phone and $100, according to sources.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.