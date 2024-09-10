57-year-old woman shot in face, killed during Lower East Side robbery

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An active manhunt is underway to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 57-year-old woman on the Lower East Side.

It happened on Market Street just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police say two suspects followed a man into an apartment building and tried to rob him. The robbery was thwarted by the man's wife who heard the commotion in the hallway.

The woman apparently came outside of her apartment with the couple's son and was shot in the face.

The suspects were able to get down from the eight floor and out of the building with the man's phone.

Officicals say one of the gunmen one was wearing a black and red hooded jacket, white sneakers, dark pants and black ski mask

