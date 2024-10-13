NYPD searching for gunman accused of killing man, injuring another in Lower East Side shooting

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is still searching for the gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring another on the Lower East Side this weekend.

Police responded to the scene near Madison Street and Saint James Place around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a 911 call for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his neck and a 30-year-old man hit in the lower body.

First responders transported both victims to Bellevue Hospital, where the man who was shot in the neck was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

Police flashlights followed the trail of evidence Saturday night to a trail of blood spattered next to pieces of clothing on the sidewalk.

Evee, a resident who lives in the nearby area where the shooting happened, told Eyewitness News the community was hit with a harsh reality.

"Firecrackers and gunshots are two different sounds, so we already knew," she said. "You're going to be scared regardless. When you're walking through the street, when you're on the bus -- you're going to be afraid."

The Lower East Side seemed quieter than usual as police tape surrounded the crime scene while police investigated a total of at least three blocks.

It is not an unfamiliar sight or feeling for Anamul Sumal, who works right outside the crime scene and remembers not long ago, just over the summer when there was another violent, but more shocking crime just steps from his place of work.

Police at that time recovered a garden tool, meat cleaver, and box cutter from a fight near a bus stop that left one man stabbed in the eye and another other in the neck.

"We're concerned about our safety, the violence is increasing day by day," Sumal said.

No arrests have been made yet as authorities continue their investigation into what led up to the shooting.

"We got to stop the gun violence, we have to protect each other -- our kids were born here," Evee said.

