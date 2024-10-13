1 killed, another injured in shooting near Lower East Side park

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting near a park in Manhattan.

Police flashlights followed the trail of evidence to a trail of blood spattered next to pieces of clothing on the sidewalk.

It happened near Madison Street and St. James Place on the Lower East Side. Police say two men were shot just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man was hit in the lower body - the other man - in his 40s was killed after being hit in the neck.

The crime scene was massive and the entire area was frozen as police investigate - the scene stretched at least three blocks.

It is not an unfamiliar sight or feeling for Anamul Sumal, who works right outside the crime scene and remembers not long ago, just over the summer when there was another violent, but more shocking crime just steps from his place of work. Police at that time recovered a garden tool, meat cleaver, and box cutter from a fight near a bus stop that left one man stabbed in the eye and the other in the neck.

"We're concerned about our safety...violence is increasing day by day," said Sumal.

The motive of Saturday night's shooting is unknown as officials are in the early stages of the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

